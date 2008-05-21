Remainder Of Tech Mag Red Herring Evicted From Office

Red Herring, the Valley tech mag that’s been running on fumes — or less — for years, has been evicted from its office. Valleywag managing editor Owen Thomas would like us to note that he violated blogblogblog rules by actually picking up a phone and reporting this story — in this case by speaking to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. Duly noted, Owen. But please don’t let it happen again.



