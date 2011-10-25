Starchitect Rem Koolhaas On Why He Prefers Working In China

Photo: en.wikipedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org

Starchitect Rem Koolhaas thinks his industry is in a rut.Talking to NYMag’s Justin Davidson, Koolhaas said most bigshot architects work only for the private sector, creating buildings that are cheap rather than monumental.



An exception is the work he has done for the Chinese government:

“Most of us work almost exclusively for the private sector,” he laments, referring as he usually does to himself and a few gold-plated peers. But doesn’t his most flamboyant and controversial building, the twisted-pretzel headquarters of China’s government-run TV broadcaster, contradict that generalization? “Yes, in China, even the private sector is actually the public sector,” he says. “That’s one main reason to work there: You’re dealing with something more than private ambition.”

Koolhaas’ complaint makes sense in light of the austerity age rising in the West.

Architects are going to find big public sector projects in places like China, Dubai and Kazakhstan — of course some of these may lead to big public sector debt problems.

