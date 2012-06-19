REM Debuting Album On Facebook App iLike (WMG)

R.E.M. will debut Accelerate, its newest album, via music site/Facebook app iLike starting March 24th. Warner Music Group (WMG) won’t start selling the album till April 1.



Plenty of bands have offered free streaming previews of their music before, but they’re generally done through bigger outlets with more corporate backing. This is a nice belt-notch for iLike, which is in a bit of a push/pull with Facebook over who’s going to dominate that network’s music offerings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.