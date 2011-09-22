It's The End Of The World As We Know It: R.E.M. Breaks Up

Today, R.E.M. announced on their website that after 31 years of music, friendship, and “co-conspiring, ” that they have decided to “call it a day as a band.”



The band formed in Athens, Georgia in 1980 and together they recorded 15 studio albums.

They saw superstardom with such songs as “Losing My Religion” and “Shiny Happy People.”

They have produced 6 platinum albums, won three Grammy awards with countless other nominations, and in 2007 were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In March, 2011 the band released their fifteenth studio album, “Collapse Into Now.”

Lead singer Michael Stipe said on their website, “We built something extraordinary together. We did this thing. And now we’re going to walk away from it. “

