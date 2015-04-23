This new app makes it super-easy to move from Android to a new iPhone

So you’ve been hearing about the amazing battery life of the iPhone 6 Plus, the convenience of Apple Pay, or maybe you want to try the Apple Watch.

But you’re an Android user.

And you think switching would require hours of transferring your phone’s contacts, photos, and videos, not to mention hunting down all your favourite apps. Even if you have your carrier do a bulk transfer for you when you first buy your new phone, there’s still a lot of hassle involved.

A company called Jamf has built an app for you. It’s called Relo.

Relo easily and wirelessly transfers all that stuff, plus it also sets up your WiFi.

Jamf gave Business Insider a sneak peak and just released it to the Google Play and App stores.

“We see a lot of folks who might have started with an Android and want to come to iPhone but don’t because moving their identity — calendar, contacts, photos and info about WiFi — is a pretty awful manual process,” Chip Pearson told Business Insider.

Simply install Relo on your old Android and your new iPhone/iPad and …

scan the QR code to link your two devices. Relo will transfer the data from old Android phone to new iOS device …

It even finds iOS versions of the apps you had installed.

Jamf was founded a dozen years ago by two IT guys that love Apple products and grew frustrated at how hard it was to manage them en masse.

They wrote software that lets big companies deal with thousands of Macs or iOS devices (even Apple TVs), a software category known as Mobile Device Management (MDM).

Thanks to the growing popularity of Apple products in the enterprise, Jamf has grown into sizeable company: It had 350 employees at the end of 2014 and will grow to 500 this year, and its revenues are growing at 45% year over year, Pearson told Business Insider. It has 4,500 global customers managing more than four million Apple devices.

Lately, Jamf has been writing apps to help smaller companies and consumers use more Apple products, too. In addition to Relo, the company also offers Bushel, that lets small businesses manage iOS devices for $US2 per device per month.

“What Apple consistently does is make high quality products,” Pearson says.

Given his love of Apple, we couldn’t help but ask him if he’s already ordered an Apple Watch. “I haven’t yet but I’m an $US18 Timex guy,” he told us. Take from that what you may.

