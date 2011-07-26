Relive Your Childhood In Walt Disney’s Home

When you think of a combination of animated cartoon characters and incredible films that continue to flourish with upcoming generations, one person should come to mind: the legendary Walt Disney.



From creating animated films including the still-famous Mickey Mouse to Walt Disney World and Disneyland, this man was the mastermind behind movies and amusement parks that continue to inspire children to dream big and remind adults not to take life so seriously—something we all need reminded of from time to time!

Walt Disney is well-known across the entire world, with resorts everywhere from Hong Kong to Paris. The man truly left his legacy in a way that people across the world aspire to achieve throughout their lifetime.

However, Walt’s smart investments extend well beyond resorts and theme parks and carries over into the real estate market with the three homes he built himself, two of which are still standing today—and one that can be yours for a mere $3.65 million.

Along with his creative and visionary designs for his theme parks, animated films, and resorts, Walt carried his creativity into his home designs. The properties he built include his mansion at 355 North Carolwood Drive (destroyed), home at 2495 Lyric Avenue, and the stunning Los Feliz home that is now on the market!

Walt and his dedicated brother moved incredibly fast on the construction of his Los Feliz pad, which is complete with 12 bedrooms, completely original hardwood floors, original stained glass and – you guessed it – a private projection room. rumour has it that Walt may have utilized this home for initial shootings of parts of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

This estate is breathtaking with its vaulted ceilings, elegant design, stunning poolside views, and beautiful window designs that alter the surrounding views perfectly. This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity to live where Walt Disney himself lived as he continued his successful career that led to a legacy like no other.

If owning a home of Walt Disney has been your dream, it is time to live by the words of Walt himself: “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” This home is definitely open for pursuit.

This post originally appeared at Foreclosure Deals.

