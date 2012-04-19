Dick Clark's Most Unforgettable Moments On Television [VIDEO]

Television icon Dick Clark passed away after suffering a massive heart attack this morning. He was 82 years old.



Clark’s time on the air spanned seven decades as he hosted and produced a plethora of game shows, radio programs, and of course, the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” special that has been broadcasted every year on ABC since 1974.

From American Bandstand to his annual New Year’s Eve special, Dick Clark was a one-of-a-kind television icon. Relive some of Dick Clark’s best moments below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.