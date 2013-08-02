CHART OF THE DAY: The Secular Bear Market In God

Construction spending missed expectations falling 0.6% in June.



One of the notable drags on construction was the decline in spending on religious constructions, which was down 6.8% on the month, and 12.2% on the year.

A further breakdown, shows that private religious construction spending was down 7.3% on the month and 12.7% on the year.

But construction spending on religious institutions has been on a long-term, secular decline for some time now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.