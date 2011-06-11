Religare Hires Another UBS Banker

Religare Capital Markets (RCML), the investment banking arm of Religare Enterprises, has brought in John Sturmey as its global head of equity capital markets.

Sturmey is the former co-head of capital markets for Asia at UBS and is the latest in a number of UBS bankers to join Religare, the India-based financial services company, which is building up its investment banking operations in Asia.

‘RCML’s equities platform has developed strong international reach and [Sturmey’s] track record and strong institutional relationships will help address the increasing requirements of our emerging markets corporate clients as we continue to expand globally,’ comments Sutha Kandiah, global head of investment banking, in a statement.

Kandiah himself was poached by Religare from UBS earlier this year.



[Article by Tim Human, IR magazine]

