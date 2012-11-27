Something Inspirational Is Happening In New York's Most Storm Damaged Community

The Rockaways in Queens, NY was one of the communities hit hardest by Sandy.



Weeks later the area remains in shambles. With power and gas restored to most, but not yet all, people are slowly moving past the initial shock and the communities there are beginning to pull themselves back together.

As they do so they are also receiving help from other communities. Occupy Sandy, organised by InterOccupy, has come in as a major support for affected families, individuals, and businesses. Also, small-scale efforts by individual activists has become a defining feature of the relief and recovery efforts.

During Thanksgiving, all of these dynamics were at work.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

