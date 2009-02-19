Obama Bails Out Reckless Homebuyers, Hoses Renters

UPDATE: Obama announced his plan this afternoon and while Jaimie Dimon called it elegant on CNBC, we have our doubts.



Here are some questions and answers on Obama’s plan.

It appears as though the plan created a government sponsored adjustable rate mortgage plan.

25% of non-government mortgages go delinquent.

In other housing news, housing starts edged closer to zero. (A goof thing.)

We’ll have to wait until 12:15 for the official word, when Obama unveils his housing “fix” in Phoenix, but early reports suggest that there’s a little something in there for everyone.

Banks will be asked to lower payments for those on the verge of foreclosure. The gov’t will split the losses.

Homeowners who are in good standing, but underwater, may be eligible to refinancing and principle reduction.

Fannie and Freddie’s arsenal will be doubled from $200 billion to $400 billion in order to reduce mortgage payments.

Altogether, plan hopes to help 4-5 million families on the verge of foreclosure, and another 3-4 million families who are underwater on their homes.

Renters get: zilch.

More details as we get them in.

