The most reliable cars with the highest safety ratings in 2021

Buying a new car can be one of the most stressful things you do. Many factors go into the purchase, yet it’s one decision that many people might rush based purely on aesthetics.

If you’re looking to buy a new car, here are some suggestions based on the brand’s reliability and model, but you should always do your own research so you’re not left with any headaches down the road.

Mazda 3

Typically, Japanese car companies are known for their reliability. Australians love Mazdas, and there are excellent reasons why you can’t go outside without seeing several Mazda 3’s zipping around the roads – since its first release in 2004, it’s been the best-selling car in the country numerous times.

While many small car buyers might often drift towards a Volkswagen Golf, the German-made cars have faced numerous reliability issues with their engines, DSG gearboxes and clutch packs.

The Mazda 3 has a proven track record for reliability in the small car market because the company pours a lot of investment into making sure it’s a rock-solid option for customers.

Suzuki Swift Sport

The Suzuki Swift Sport is another well-loved small car. Given its Japanese manufacturing, you know it’s going to be a reliable choice.

While it’s definitely a small car, it looks fresh, and it’s a fun, comfortable drive – and you’ll be able to fit into just about any parking spot in a busy city! Probably not one for families, but a good sized car for those living in cities, where its small size could be an asset.

The car also scored five stars in four categories in the Canstar Blue Small Car Reviews & Ratings. They were: overall satisfaction, driving experience, reliability and value for money.

Hyundai i30

Another highly popular small car in Australia, the Hyundai i30 comes in either a sedan or a hatchback. While some buyers may be drawn to the Hyundai Kona, a small SUV, you might want to consider the i30 hatch instead, as it’s actually bigger and easier to get in and out of – a huge plus for families.

Fans of the i30 love its practicality and safety and how the car looks and drives.

Subaru Outback

Yet another Japanese brand, Subaru, makes cars that are meant to last and have very few problems over the years. Porsche is even known to be in awe of how the company manages to do such an excellent job with tricky boxer-engine technology. Their cars might not be the best looking, but when it comes to performance and reliability, they’re great cars to own.

When it comes to the Outback, they’re surprisingly rugged, and thanks to their all-wheel-drive set-up, they feel very safe and planted on unsealed roads and also have excellent grip in the rain.

The Outback isn’t quite an SUV, but a high-riding station wagon, and it’s loved by families and those wanting to get out into nature while still being comfortable.

Kia Cerato

The Kia Cerato was one of the top 10 best-selling cars of 2020, and this year, the car has been given a slight update which means a boost in safety and features across the range. Not only is this an excellent car for those in the city, but it handles well in rural environments thanks to its comfortability. If you’re the type to drive a lot, this is an excellent car due to the confidence it offers in higher-speed environments.

Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry is known as one of the most dependable cars and often earns five out of five when it comes to reliability. Not only is it reliable and safe, but it’s also got a bunch of features while still being modestly priced.

The Camry is built to last and has been a bestseller for many years, and consistently receives high owner satisfaction ratings. If a sedan is what you’re after, you can’t go wrong!

