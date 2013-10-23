RELEASE THE QUACKEN: The Big Duck Is Coming Back For The Sydney Festival

Florentijn Hofman’s duck, here pictured at Summer Palace Kunming Lake in Beijing. Sydney owns its own duck.

Sydneysiders loved the five-storey high inflatable duck that was parked at Cockle Bay in January for the Sydney festival. It was in everyone’s Instagram feeds for the month.

It’s coming back again for the Sydney Festival, but this year will be out at Parramatta.

The duck is photographed regularly in various locations around the world, but it’s not a tourist. Cities typically have their own version of Florentijn Hofman’s art installation which is deflated and kept in storage when not in use.

“We own the duck,” a Sydney Festival spokeswoman confirmed today.

The Sydney Festival schedule for 2014 will be unveiled tonight at 7pm.

