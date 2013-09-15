9 Activities You Must Do On Your Next Bermuda Getaway

Bermuda conjures up images of pink sand, clear blue waters, and a laid-back Caribbean attitude. And while it has all of that, it’s actually not in the Caribbean at all.

About 640 miles off the coast of North Carolina, Bermuda sits in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and is actually closer to New York than it is to Miami. (It’s a quick two-hour flight from New York City and a three-hour flight from Miami.)

And sure, there’s golf, tennis, diving, and shopping to keep you busy, but the single-best thing to do on the island is just relax.

Here are the best places to do just that.

Dig your feet into the pink sand at Horseshoe Bay, the most famous beach in Bermuda. Eat breakfast while staring at the water. Ideally from a balcony. Most hotels in Bermuda have water views -- and it's worth paying extra to wake up to them. This is the view from a hotel room balcony at the Fairmont Hamilton Princess. The view from a hotel room balcony at the Fairmont Hamilton Princess. Get a massage at Elbow Beach Bermuda, a Mandarin Oriental property. All of the individual treatment rooms are actually suites with balconies overlooking the ocean. Play a round at Port Royal Golf Course, one of the most famous and picturesque public golf courses in the word. It was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and also has a 300-yard oceanfront driving range. Hit the water. Bermuda is definitely a boating culture, and the easiest mode of transport around the island is often via boat. Sail, motorboat, kayak, or jet ski around the calm harbor. Watch the sunset over the water from anywhere on the island.

