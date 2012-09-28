Fears Of A Bacon Shortage Are Way Overblown

Photo: SaucyGlo via flickr

Earlier this month, we reported that a bacon shortage was possible as a result of rising feed prices.But it now appears such fears are overblown — at least in the U.S.



The Des Moines Register’s Dan Piller writes that while Europeans are likely to feel a crunch as new regulations kick in, the new rules will mean more bacon for Americans.

The truth, says economist Erin Borror of the U.S. Meat Export Federation, is that production of hogs and pork is expected to fall by as much as 5 per cent next year as European Union nations begin to comply with bans on hog gestation crates.

“It’s a dichotomy,” Borror said. “There may be some shortages of pork in Europe, but there will be no shortages in the U.S.”

Still, bacon prices at U.S. supermarkets could rise — Piller notes the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast of a 5 to 6 per cent increase in red meat prices this year.

