Relax, Obama Was A Brilliant Choice For Nobel Peace Prize

The world is now engaged in universal mockery of the Nobel Prize committee’s decision to award the Peace Prize to President Barack Obama. Even his supporters can’t fathom what he did to deserve it, and many are suggesting that he turn the prize down and say “Thanks, but no thanks… it wouldn’t be right until I’ve accomplished my goals.”



He speaks at 10:30, so maybe he’ll say he declines, but we really doubt it.

And besides, he deserved it. People in the US might be jaded, but it’s hard to estimate how badly America’s reputation had been damaged internationally after 8 years of George W. Bush, and though Obama hasn’t really done anything different, just the perception is big. And then of course there was the historic nature of his Presidency in the most important country in the world, which really shouldn’t be discounted as an accomplishment — it’s a lot more impressive than anything anyone’s ever done in the Mideast, a region which has had its share of undeserved Peace Prizes.

But the real reason it’s a brilliant choice is that when it comes to making world Peace, putting the cart before the horse is exactly the right way to go. Now Obama can sit down at the negotiating table with Ahmedinijad or Benjamin Netanyahu, and slap his Nobel Prize on the table and say: “now deal.”

In other words, this Nobel Prize was an investment in future world peace — a bet that by lending some support to the leader of the free world, that leader would be able to achieve something.

It may not work, but then again, considering the dubious history of the prize, why not take the bet?

(One thing to note: While people are saying this totally discredits the Nobel Prize, it really doesn’t, or at least it can’t do any worse than than the prizes awarded to Gore, Carter of Yasser Arafat. The other prizes all retain their exemplary status, and the Peace Prize reminds kind of weird. That’s just how it goes.)

