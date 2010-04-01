Relax, 99.94% Of Short URLs Are Safe

People worry about the safety of links spit out by URL shorteners because they disguise the destination site’s domain name.



They shouldn’t, says a rep from security firm Zscaler:

The majority of shortened links people post all the time on sites like Twitter are actually not malicious. Zscaler looked at 1.3 million URLs before Twitter put any protections in place. Surprisingly, only 773 links led to malicious content, a whopping .06 per cent.

Amazingly, users are more likely to hit malware with a Google search than following a twitter short link…and that was before Twitter upped its protection level.

This is good news for Twitter’s business prospects. For many users, Twitter is just a way to share links. That would be a lot more difficult if there were no link shorteners out there.

