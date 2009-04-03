Relativity Jilts MGM For Lionsgate

Lionsgate may be under siege from Carl Icahn but the independent studio managed to steal from MGM a distribution deal with Ryan Kavanaugh’s Relativity Media.

Nothing’s signed yet, but the deal will give Lionsgate the domestic rights to such Relativity films as “Brothers” and “Season of the Witch,” was originally made with MGM.

Relativity also got $10 million in seed money from Lionsgate.



