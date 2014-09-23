Relatives Of The Hunt Family, A Mother And 3 Children Killed By Their Dad, Pay Tribute To All Five People Lost

Jenny Geppert has the heartbreaking task of saying goodbye to her sister, Kim Hunter, 41, and her nieces and nephew, Fletcher, 10, Mia, eight, and Phoebe, six, today.

All four were shot dead at their NSW country property, 70km south west of Wagga Wagga, on September 9 by Geoff Hunt, 44, their father and Kim’s husband, before he turned the gun on himself.

Today friends and family gathered in the small town of Lockhart for the Hunt family’s funeral.

The surviving family members released this statement in tribute to Kim, Fletcher, Mia and Phoebe, as well as the man who took their lives.

The past two weeks have been traumatic and full of sadness. It has been a reminder to us the importance of compassion, kindness and respect.

To all of you who have supported us through thought, word or deed we thank you. From your phone calls and food deliveries through to warm hugs and kind thoughts; all of your support has been appreciated.

We also wish to acknowledge the efforts of the police and local authorities. Superintendent Bob Noble and his team have been respectful and compassionate in undertaking their duties.

Lockhart Shire Council has been very accommodating and doing all they can to support the local community.

Geoff was a devoted father and loving husband. He was talented, good at everything he turned his hand to. He was an excellent water skier, tennis player and golfer. His skill in agronomy combined well with Al’s mechanical skills in successfully running the farming business. Geoff had a wicked sense of humour and always seemed to have a twinkle in his eye. His personality was never more evident than when he played with children. He did so with abandon. Geoff’s antics on the golf course and at Boree Creek will be missed.

Kim will be remembered for her energy and intensity. She put so much effort and will into everything she did, which was why she was such a pillar of her family. She was a skilled nurse, an amazing chef, a talented gardener and a spirited sportswoman. Kim was a generous soul who gave so much to everyone around her. She was a wonderful mother and wife.

Kim will also be remembered for her tenacity in overcoming so much hardship following a horrific car accident in 2012. She was an avid campaigner speaking publicly about road safety and the difficulties arising from brain injury.

Fletcher, like his mother, was energy personified. This proved advantageous on the sporting field. In one memorable AFL game, Fletcher, at age 10 in an under 14’s team, managed to kick five goals. We were moved when the team observed a minute’s silence in memory of Fletcher. Fletcher loved jumping motorcycles and recently moved to a full-sized bike. Geoff was kept busy building larger and larger jumps on the track at Watch Hill.

Mia will be remembered for her empathy and innocence. She loved to nurture others and enjoyed learning, thriving within the school environment. Mia’s creative side often came to the fore in the midst of her adventures in the kitchen. She particularly enjoyed and excelled at music and sports. Her aptitude for netball and tennis made her parents very proud.

Phoebe, the youngest member of the family, was also, unsurprisingly, the most bossy. She too possessed natural sporting ability and was already learning to water ski. She would respond to both a challenge as well as the lure of a lolly reward. Her charm and persistence will be sorely missed.

The Hunts enjoyed spending time together as a family, water skiing at the creek, on holidays to Byron Bay, as active members of local football and netball clubs. They were well respected amongst the local community and they were the first to volunteer help when others were in need. Their contribution and generosity to the community will be missed.

Today we say goodbye to beloved members of our family: Geoff, Kim, Fletcher, Mia and little Phoebe Hunt. We loved each one of them and we will miss them all for the rest of our lives. Today will be very difficult for us and we ask for privacy and respect as we remember, grieve and say farewell to our loved ones.

Thank you.