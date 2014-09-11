Relatives Of The Family Of Five Killed In Country NSW Have Released A Statement Paying Tribute To Them

The sister of the mother and three children shot by their father before he killed himself in country NSW has paid tribute to them saying others should “count their blessing” and hug those they love.

Kim Hunt, 41, her 10 year-old son, Fletcher, and two daughters, Mia, eight, and Phoebe, six, were found dead at their NSW country homestead around 3pm on Tuesday. They died from gunshot wounds. The body of Geoff Hunt, 44, was found in a dam on the property, with a rifle beside it, the following day.

The Coroner is investigating. It’s believed suicide note was found at the property, on Boree Creek Road, near Lockhart, 70km south west of Wagga Wagga.

Jenny Geppert, Kim’s sister, released the following statement on behalf of the relatives of the Hunt family:

In regards to the recent tragedy within our family. All that can be felt is an indescribable numbness and all encompassing, heart wrenching sadness with losing my sister, brother-in-law, nephew and nieces. My most beautiful, spirited sister, Kim, whom I idolized and adored; my dear brother in law, Geoff, who was incredibly generous and kind-hearted; my beautiful nephew and nieces Fletcher, Mia and Phoebe, who I cherished and thought of as my own children. All are loved dearly. The void that is left in our lives is immeasurable. They are profoundly missed. We have had overwhelming support from family and friends as well as the local community and beyond. I cannot express enough appreciation for this kindness. Thank You. Please give a hug to those you love and count your blessings that they are with you.

Police are appealing to the public for information into the incident.

* If you need help, call Lifeline on 131 114 or Mensline 1300 789 978.

