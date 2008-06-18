Relatives Of Dead Hedge Funder Seth Tobias Still Think Wife Killed Him

: While the relatives of Seth Tobias have settled their legal differences with his widow over his estimated $25 million fortune, they still think she had a hand in his September drowning at their Jupiter home, their attorney said Monday.



“I would not say that the Tobiases don’t believe that she killed him,” attorney James Pressly said.

His comments came shortly after he and attorneys representing Tobias’ widow, Filomena, told a Palm Beach County judge that an agreement had been reached on how to divide the millions that Tobias, 44, amassed as a hedge fund manager.

More on palmbeachpost.com>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.