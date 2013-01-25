INSTANT MBA: Relationships Are Everything

Photo: YouTube

Today’s advice comes from Paul Raines, CEO of Gamestop Corp, via The Wall Street Journal:“A lack of trust slows everything down. My advice to people who are just starting their career, mid-career or late career: Find ways to make those around you successful.”



Most people think it’s a lonely road to the top, but Raines argues that the best companies shouldn’t support the attitude that the only way to get promoted is for every man and woman to fend for themselves.

If you want to grow in your company you have to be willing to establish solid relationships with the people around you and take them with you when you climb the corporate ladder. In fact, Raines reveals that he looks to hire people who are willing to build strong bonds at work.

“I look for that when I talk to candidates – that kind of confident, but modest, approach to the business. When I hear candidates tell me about relationships with previous employers, I know they’re good at building relationships. In this world, with more technology, and less face-to-face contact, relationships are more important than ever.”

