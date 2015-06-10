Relationship managers are following veteran broker Craig Mason into the new look BBY

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

James Whelan, a senior relationship manager at CommSec, is the latest to jump ship and follow Craig Mason to the new BBY he’s shaping as CEO.

“We worked together before at Pershing (Securities),” he told Business Insider. “Obviously that as a great success for all concerned.”

Mason, the former non-executive chairman of Pershing Securities, was appointed the CEO of BBY when George Wang’s AIMS Financial bought the remnants of the failed stockbroker.

James Whelan said: “As soon as Craig came in that was the big indication that this place is not mucking around. I started yesterday, shifting my box up from CommSec. This is the second time I’ve followed Craig with a box.”

AIMS Financial picked up what was left of BBY after it went into administration on May 18 under the weight of liabilities from options trading.

The administrators of BBY, Stephen Vaughan and Ian Hall of KPMG, are expected to hold a second meeting of creditors for the end of this month.

