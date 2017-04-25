9 real people share the best relationship advice they have ever heard

Rasmus Zwickson/flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 Approach your next first date or the next decade of your marriage with confidence.

Relationships are hard, and a sentence worth of wisdom won’t change that. But it can help.

Over on Reddit, thousands of people have answered the question, “What’s the best relationship advice you have ever heard?” with insights that relate to everything from conflict to commitment.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best advice on that thread, so you can navigate your next first date or the next decade of your marriage with confidence.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.