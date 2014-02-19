This Regenerating Candle Is Simply Brilliant

Today in amazing design, an artist has invented a regenerating candle.

Called the Rekindle Candle and designed by Benjamin Shine, the candle holder collects melting wax to form a new candle in the base (we first spotted it on The Awesomer).

The way it works is as the candle burns, melting wax drips down from the candle and accumulates inside a transparent stem with a wick. Once the candle is completely melted, you can crack open the mould, and new, fully formed candle will be removed (you can then start the whole process over again).

Watch it in action below, in GIF form.

