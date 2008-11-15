Rejoice! People Will Still Buy Toys This Holiday Season

And not just World of Warcraft.



Here’s a university of Albama economist telling us about the bright side:

“Most experts predict the upcoming holiday season for retailers will be the worst since the recession in the early 1980s when the nation was hit by increased bankruptcies, agricultural exports plummeted, crop prices fell, interest rates increased, and the federal budget deficit jumped.

Even so, said Dr. Kristy Reynolds, Bruno Associate Professor of Marketing at The University of Alabama Culverhouse College of Commerce, kids need not worry, at least not as much as mum and dad. “Toy sales will be OK or at least not as hard hit. Toy sales are usually resistant to economic downturns because parents are reluctant to cut back,” Reynolds said.”

She also has some bad news. People are going to avoid purchasing everything they can, including prescription drugs.

