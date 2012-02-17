Rejoice, Panther Fans! 'Friday Night Lights' Director Reveals Movie Plot

Photo: NBC

Only a month after the series finale of “Friday Night Lights” aired on NBC, the show’s creator Peter Berg announced a possible movie was in the works with the cast from the TV show. And all over the country, Dylan Panthers and East Dillon Lions’ fans let out a collective gasp of excitement.



Not much news had come to the forefront about the story since July. But now, after six months, Berg has dropped another teaser.

According to the “Battleship” and “Hancock” director, “Friday Night Lights” showrunner Jason Katims is almost done with the script, according to MTV.com.

The plot is inspired by the controversy surrounding Texas Tech’s old football coach Mike Leach. Leach, you may remember, was fired for allegedly mistreating one of his players who had a concussion. It turned out the allegations were not true. Berg said the movie will be a “great redemption story” and that most of the plot will focus on Coach and Tami Taylor.

We’ll see if this plot will be incorporated with the TV show, which saw the Taylor family entering a new chapter of their lives at series’ end.

Berg also said that it would be difficult to get the movie made soon because everyone, from cast to crew, is busy. The director stated that if everyone can get “in the same room,” it’s possible for the movie to get made.

So it looks like the movie is still a bit up in the air, but considering the passionate community of fans and an Emmy win for Kyle Chandler, aka Coach Taylor, it seems to be a strong possibility.

