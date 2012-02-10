REJOICE: Kindle's Bikini Girl Is Back — And Now She's Married

Kindle’s poolside girl

Amazon has brought back its black-bikini-wearing poolside girl in new ads for the Kindle Fire (video below). But this time she’s less snooty and, since her first appearance in 2010, she has acquired a husband and two kids.When poolside girl first appeared to sell the Kindle in late 2010 (at $179 a pop), she divided America against itself: Many loved her girl-next-door appeal. Others hated the way she bragged about paying more for her sunglasses than her Kindle in a backhanded put-down of the iPad-using schlub next to her at the cabana.



This time around, poolside girl is back at the swim club and, again, getting hit on by doofuses who are amazed at her ability to read an e-book in the sun. (Also, the Kindle is now $79; the Kindle Fire is $199.)

She is approached by a man in a preppy polo shirt carrying a rival tablet (i.e. an iPad). They debate the merits of the Kindle before poolside girl drops her zinger: Three Kindles — two of which are being used by her kids — still cost less than “that.”

Polo-shirt doofus makes one last attempt to befriend her: “Is someone sitting here?” And she replies, “My husband.”

Why is this interesting? It means that Amazon still believes bikini girl has mileage with consumers. (She’s played by Anna Zielinski, an actress and a former San Antonio Spurs dancer.)

It also fits with Amazon’s consistent use of bare female flesh to push the Kindle. This is at least the third ad for the Kindle that’s shown a lot of leg. It’s almost as if the company isn’t confident that the device alone will hold consumers’ interest, the way a certain other device does …



