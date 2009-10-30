Rejoice! Big-Profit Banks Are Hiring Again

If you’re reading this, you’re likely procrastinating at work or searching endlessly for a job. Good news, though. Banks are back to hiring and right now, you can apply for a job at JP Morgan Chase or CB Richard Ellis Group. Here’s the scoop:



The Deal Pipeline: J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is hiring more retail brokers, according to InvestmentNews.

CB Richard Ellis Group Inc. is expanding its existing investment banking platform and is adding to its New York-based investment banking team, according to CoStar Group.

Macquarie Group Ltd. is hiring several people in investment banking, according to The Deal’s Career centre.

