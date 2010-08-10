Rejected Newsweek Bidder Newsmax Has Boosted Its Circulation 93% Since End Of 2009

Newsmax chief Chris Ruddy.

We’ll have more later today on the Audit Bureau of Circulation’s newest magazine figures, released this morning, which show an overall 2.27% circulation decline in the first half of 2010.But first here’s a quick note about Newsmax, the right-wing magazine published by Chris Ruddy’s Newsmax Media, which tried, but failed, to buy Newsweek.



A spokesman for the company told us Newsmax circulation numbers for the first half of 2010 were up 92.63%, by far the biggest increase in the report (actually, Food & Family was, with a 650% increase), from the last ABC talley at the end of 2009.

Here’s the company’s statement:

WEST PALM BEACH —Newsmax Media (www.newsmax.com), a leading independent publisher, has announced a circulation increase of over 100% for Newsmax magazine, up from 108,187 in December 2009. The June 2010 edition of Newsmax magazine, the company’s print monthly, had a total paid and verified circulation of 237,404, according to the mid-year ABC Publisher’s Statement. For the six months leading up to June 30, 2010, the magazine will show an average paid and verified circulation of 181,985 for the first half of 2010.

“We are extremely pleased to announce our first circulation increase of the year,” said Christopher Ruddy, president and CEO of Newsmax. “As other general interest magazines are cutting their numbers, our reach continues to expand to new audiences. This success also puts us in a great position for further growth for the remainder of 2010.”

It appears to be part of a larger trend.

As Jeff Bercovici notes over at DailyFinance: “The citizens of Red State America are hopping mad, and they’re doing something about it: buying magazines. Among the fastest-growing publications in the first half of 2010 were a slew of titles for gun lovers, hunters, conservatives and NASCAR fans.”

