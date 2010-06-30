2010 Is Looking Like 2009 All Over Again For Stocks, Gold, And REITs

Here’s a chart of relative performance between the S&P 500, gold (represented by the GLD ETF), and U.S Real Estate Investment Trusts (as represented by the MSCI REIT Index RMZ).



Gold truly began to blow away U.S. stocks (yet again) since May. Many will find this less than surprising since there are a lot of gold bulls out there.

What might surprise more people though is that U.S. REITs have substantially outperformed U.S. stocks year to date as well and have matched gold, despite the ugly U.S. property market.

John Wagoner at Reis suggests the following explanation:

What has improved? Credit. At this time last year, Wall Street viewed REIT borrowers the way slugs view salt, which meant that REITs had a hard time raising money for purchases or acquisitions. The supply of new commercial real estate is low, which is unusual for a real estate cycle.

REITs with reasonable balance sheets are likely to survive even a tough property market and have access to capital with which to pick up distressed assets.

Yet beyond this recent optimism for REITs, their relative performance, even in relation to gold, actually mimicks what happened in 2009.

Below is the same comparison as above, for gold, REITs, and stocks, but for the full year of 2009. Once again, we see gold and REITs with similar relative full-year performance while stocks are lagging. Just like the year-to-date performance for 2010. (albeit gold had less volatility)

REIT and gold bulls have made for some strange bedfellows over the last year and half. Moreover, the persistent underperformance of stocks makes it less surprising that investor fund flows have remained so negative relative to U.S. equities.

