Leave your boring pedal boat on shore and try one of these badass watercraft instead

You know what probably the worst thing is?
It’s when you’re on vacation, and there’s a lake, and someone asks if you want to get into one of the following three types of watercraft:
1. A pedal boat. Goodness, are they slow.
2. A row boat. You can’t even see where you are going!
3. A canoe. Always with the switching of sides to row on. Ugh.
Next time, I would prefer one of these vessels:
…the waterbike…
…the pedal-powered paddleboard…
…or the subwing.
