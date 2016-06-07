Leave your boring pedal boat on shore and try one of these badass watercraft instead

Nicholas Carlson
You know what probably the worst thing is?

It’s when you’re on vacation, and there’s a lake, and someone asks if you want to get into one of the following three types of watercraft:

1. A pedal boat. Goodness, are they slow. 

2. A row boat. You can’t even see where you are going!

3. A canoe. Always with the switching of sides to row on. Ugh.

Next time, I would prefer one of these vessels:

…the waterbike…

…the pedal-powered paddleboard…

 …or the subwing.

 

