Leave your boring pedal boat on shore and try one of these badass watercraft instead

You know what probably the worst thing is?

It’s when you’re on vacation, and there’s a lake, and someone asks if you want to get into one of the following three types of watercraft:

1. A pedal boat. Goodness, are they slow.

2. A row boat. You can’t even see where you are going!

3. A canoe. Always with the switching of sides to row on. Ugh.

Next time, I would prefer one of these vessels:

…the waterbike…



…the pedal-powered paddleboard…



…or the subwing.





