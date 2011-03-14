Reinsurers Get Slammed In Europe As Full Cost Of Japan Sinks In

Photo: AP

While European markets are holding up this morning, major reinsurance and insurance firms are taking a big hit on concerns costs associated with the Japanese disaster may go as high as $34 billion.The big names this morning in the red:



Hannover RE down 4.52%

Swiss RE down 3.29%

Munich RE down 3.45%

Catlin Group down 3.74%

Munich RE denies that the insurance industry will take a big hit from what’s happened in Japan.

Don’t miss: Ongoing coverage of the crisis at Fukushima >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.