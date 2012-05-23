These Sites Are Guaranteed To Make Your Kids Smart Spenders

Photo: flickr/beingmyself

President Obama and his advisory council finally unveiled his financial literacy campaign this week. The plan separates learners into five different age groups, starting with children as young as three-years-old and going up to adults ages 18 and older.



Critics say the plan relies too heavily on words, and not enough on pictures and animated characters.

However, concerned parents can easily supplement the plan on their own. Here are some cool books, games and websites that are available to the public for free:

For kids ages 3-5

Kids Bank: This site helps your child can learn the value of saving money by opening a play savings account. Its cartoon character, Dollar Bill, guides your child through the process of taking money earned in the game and storing it in a savings account. Once they’ve saved up enough, it’s time to cash in the reward.

Sammy Rabbit: This site teaches kids the value of saving with Sammy. Sammy leads by example that the only way to have healthy finances is to make a habit of saving so much every week. Kids can follow Sammy’s adventures through a series of books and interactive games.

Kids of all ages

Avengers “Saving the Day”: This comic, written by industry veteran James Asmus, shows the Avengers stopping bank robberies and giving Spiderman tips on how to raise money to buy his aunt a birthday present. Kids can practice tracking their spending and saving with the Budget Blaster worksheet, and learn important finance terms.

The Wants and Needs Game: A great example of a more interactive tool, this card game has players distinguish between purchases that are needs and wants.

