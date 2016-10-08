RNC Chair Reince Priebus condemns Trump for obscene comments about women in 2005 video

The chair of the Republican National Committee on Friday issued an extraordinary rebuke of its party’s presidential nominee 31 days before the election, after a 2005 video surfaced of Donald Trump making vulgar comments about women.

“No woman should ever be described in these terms or talked about in this manner. Ever,” RNC Chairman Reince Priebus said in a statement.

In the video, published by The Washington Post on Friday, Trump discussed trying to “f—” a married woman and wanting to kiss an actress he was about to appear with on “Days of Our Lives.”

“And when you’re a star they let you do it,” Trump continued. “You can do anything. … Grab them by the p—y. You can do anything.”

He had married his third wife, Melania, months before the incident.

A number of other prominent Republicans also denounced Trump for the video.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who ran against Trump in the GOP primary, said the video was “indefensible.”

Make no mistake the comments were wrong and offensive. They are indefensible.

— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) October 7, 2016

“America deserves far better [email protected],” Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona posted to Twitter.

America deserves far better than @realDonaldTrump

— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) October 7, 2016

And Sen. Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire, who has said she’ll vote for Trump but won’t endorse him, called the comments “totally inappropriate and offensive.”

Earlier in the week, Ayotte said she would call Trump a “role model” during a debate, and then later said she “misspoke.” Priebus defended Trump at the time, declaring he was a role model.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who also faced Trump in the GOP primary, called his comments “reprehensible.”

As the grandfather of two precious girls, I find that no apology can excuse away Donald Trump’s reprehensible comments degrading women.

— Jeb Bush (@JebBush) October 7, 2016

Bush’s cousin, Billy Bush, appeared in the video with Trump, and also made inappropriate comments. He apologised for his behaviour, saying he was “younger, less mature, and acted foolishly in playing along.”

Trump issued a statement apologizing, as well, calling the conversation “locker room banter” that “took place many years ago.”

