The head of the Republican Party says Hillary Clinton's Chipotle trip revealed a huge flaw in her campaign

CNN/YouTube Hillary Clinton shops at Chipotle.

Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus believes former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s incognito trip to a Toledo-area Chipotle showed a crucial weakness in her presidential campaign.

In a Fox News interview Tuesday night, Priebus said the media is missing “the big thing” about Clinton’s burrito bowl purchase. Notably, he said, Clinton’s decision to don sunglasses and not introduce herself to anyone in the restaurant shows she’s trying to avoid public scrutiny.

“This is the big thing that a lot of the mainstream media is missing. This is not savvy. This is not something that’s interesting. This is the only strategy that they could employ. The strategy is: Make sure the field knows that she’s running, and then not answer any questions from the media, and not actually talk to anybody,” Priebus said.

Clinton made headlines on Monday with her trip to the Chipotle in Maumee, Ohio, where she reportedly ordered a chicken burrito bowl, chicken salad, Izze drink, and a soda. This was widely interpreted as part of Clinton’s efforts to rebrand herself as more relatable to everyday Americans.

However, no one apparently recognised Clinton or her top aide, Huma Abedin, until The New York Times later called the franchise about her visit after receiving a tip. The meal was part of the Clinton campaign’s “Scooby” van road trip from New York to Iowa.

Priebus argued that Clinton should have introduced herself to fellow Chipotle patrons and discussed why she wants to be president.

“If you want to be successful — especially in Iowa, and New Hampshire, and South Carolina — you got to take the sunglasses off and actually go and talk to people. And actually care about what people thing. The fact is: She doesn’t want the publicity,” he said.

Priebus also said Clinton is treating the Midwest as if it were Hollywood.

“When you think about the Hillary Clinton example, this whole ‘Scooby Doo’ van tour was supposed to be about the people, right?” Priebus asked. “And then what does she do? She puts on sunglasses. This is Iowa; it’s not Hollywood. They’re all walking into Chipotle with sunglasses on trying to hide from the public.”

Watch the Fox News segment below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.