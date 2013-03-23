REPUBLICAN CHAIRMAN: We Need To Stop Saying 'Stupid, Idiotic Things'

Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus followed up on the RNC’s so-called “autopsy report” on “Morning Joe” Friday, telling its hosts that Republicans need to stop saying “stupid” and “idiotic” things and urging a shorter presidential primary process.



Responding to a question from conservative host Joe Scarborough, Priebus agreed that the Republican Party needed to “open up its tent” to appeal to a larger percentage of the American public.

“You’ve got to make Reagan’s 80-20 rule cool again. And that’s just that my 80 per cent friend is not my 20 per cent enemy,” Priebus said. “We’re not going to grow our party by division and subtraction. … You come into a presidential election with a lot of turnout, and a lot of idiotic things [were] said.”

“A lot of idiotic things said — you’re right,” Scarborough said.

Priebus also told “Morning Joe” that he will urge the party to adopt a primary process that ends earlier and has fewer debates, comparing the 2012 edition to a “travelling circus.”

“Quite frankly, I’m someone who — I don’t think having our candidates running around in a travelling circus and doing 23 debates, slicing and dicing each other is in the best interests of our party,” he said. “I just find that to be ridiculous, and we’re going to try to do something about it.”

Watch the full clip of Priebus’ appearance below, courtesy of MSNBC:

