RNC CHAIR: IT'S OVER -- Trump is the nominee

Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus tweeted Tuesday that Donald Trump will be the party’s presumptive nominee, after Ted Cruz dropped out following a big Indiana primary loss.

“[email protected] will be presumptive @GOP nominee, we all need to unite and focus on defeating @HillaryClinton,” he tweeted, adding a hashtag: “#NeverClinton.”

Cruz dropped out after losing the must-win state of Indiana to Trump by a wide margin.

John Kasich, the Ohio governor also running for the GOP nomination, decided to remain in the race. He is currently running in fourth place by the delegate count, behind both Cruz and Sen. Marco Rubio, who dropped out in mid-March.

View Priebus’ tweet below:

.@realDonaldTrump will be presumptive @GOP nominee, we all need to unite and focus on defeating @HillaryClinton #NeverClinton

— Reince Priebus (@Reince) May 4, 2016

