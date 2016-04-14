'Give us all a break': RNC chairman pushes back after Trump calls system 'rigged'

The chairman of the Republican National Committee pushed back at criticism from Donald Trump, the party’s frontrunner who has complained recently about the way the party allocates delegates.

Reince Priebus, the RNC chair, tweeted late Tuesday: “Nomination process known for a year + beyond. It’s the responsibility of the campaigns to understand it. Complaints now? Give us all a break.”

Trump called the delegate process a “crooked deal” on Monday after his rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, took all 34 delegates in Colorado’s Republican conventions last weekend.

“It’s not a system,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” of the Colorado convention. “There was no voting. I didn’t go out there to make a speech or anything. There’s no voting.”

While most states hold primaries and caucuses that allow average voters to weigh in on who they want as their party’s nominee, Colorado’s system puts more of the power within the hands of party insiders and activists who turned out for the convention events.

The delegate rules for Colorado were announced in August. But Trump still blasted the system as “rigged,” implying that Cruz’s campaign had offered “goodies” to woo Colorado delegates.

“The people of Colorado had their vote taken away from them by the phony politicians,” Trump tweeted earlier this week. “Biggest story in politics. This will not be allowed!”

Priebus isn’t the only party official to shrug off Trump’s criticisms.

RNC spokesman Sean Spicer made a similar argument as Priebus during a Fox News appearance Tuesday.

“Not understanding that is one thing, but it’s hardly rigged when it’s done right out in the open,” he said, according to Reuters.

