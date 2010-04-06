Rielle Hunter Is Going On Oprah

Last time we heard from Rielle Hunter, she was crying to Barbara Walters over “repulsive” photos in GQ.



But it looks like John Edwards’ mistress-turned-baby-mummy is about to step into one of the brightest media spotlights: Oprah.

In her first on-air interview, Rielle will sit down with Oprah at her Charlotte home during the May sweeps.

“She’s excited about giving her account of how she met John, how the affair began and what’s in store for her future,” a source told the National Enquirer.

Elizabeth Edwards appeared on Oprah to talk about the affair. Back then, she told Oprah she didn’t believe he husband was the father of the baby. And in her new book, she calls her actions “pathetic.”

Now Rielle gets to tell her side of the story to Oprah’s millions of devoted watchers. The Enquirer reports that John himself encouraged her to go on Oprah.

But perhaps Rielle could have sold her story for a better price…

