Derrick Rose Is Anxious, Uncomfortable With Fame

Derrick Rose has had quite an up-and-down season.



He came into the year with the honour of being the reigning MVP, and led his team to yet another hot start that gave hope of the Chicago Bulls‘ first NBA title since the Michael Jordan era.

Within weeks of this initial success, Rose succumbed to the first of numerous injuries that have sidelined the 23-year-old for 24 games.

Strangely enough, it’s not his injuries that have some concerned with his future—it’s his personality.

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Rose expressed his distaste for fame.

“It gets on my nerves that I just can’t go out,” he says. “It’s just boundaries now. People are like, ‘You can’t go here, you can’t go there, you got to let that person know where you’re going.’ It’s just weird. I’m never alone. Ever.”

