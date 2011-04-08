Reid Says Shutdown Likely

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), at a breakfast meeting with constituents from Nevada, said he thought that a “shutdown” of the Federal government was “likely.”



Mr. Reid is a long-time veteran of Washington’s legislative wars and he knows how to count. So the fact that he is (as he said later this morning) “a lot more pessimistic than I was eleven hours ago” is significant.

The National Journal story on this subject is worth reading in full.

