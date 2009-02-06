Reid Says He Has The Votes To Pass The Stimulus Bill

The Democrats are claiming they’ve got the necessary votes to pass the stimulus bill.



ABC News: Democratic Senate leaders said this afternoon that they have the votes to pass the stimulus bill and suggested they have little interest in making further changes to win more Republican support.

“Has bipartisanship failed?” asked Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “So far it’s not working, but it takes two to tango and so far the Republicans aren’t dancing. The hard right has a stranglehold on most of the Republicans.”

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., told reporters he has the votes — with no further changes — to pass the economic stimulus bill.

“We believe we do” have the votes, Reid said. “We believe we can find two Republicans of goodwill to do the right thing for their country.”

Reid also said he believes all 58 Democrats will vote for the bill. With the addition of two Republicans, he would have the 60 votes needed to pass the measure.

A final Senate vote on the stimulus bill is possible tonight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.