Reid: Republicans "Playing A Game Of Chicken" On Debt Ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said Republicans are acting irresponsibly on the debt ceiling.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid says Republicans are “playing a game of chicken,” by refusing to negotiate an increase to the debt ceiling.”If they don’t work to cooperate to get something done, the harm for this country and the world will be very significant,” Reid said in an interview with The Washington Post. “And that’s on their conscience.”



Yesterday Republican negotiators quit the debt ceiling talks led by Vice President Joe Biden.

Speaker of the House John Boehner reiterated this morning that he, and House Republicans, would not support tax hikes as part of any agreement to avoid default.

Boehner said if President Obama puts forth a proposal that includes spending cuts greater than the size of the debt ceiling increase and budget reform, and does not include tax increases, then he gives Obama “[his] word that the House will act on it.”

Boehner’s full statement is below:

“The American people voted for a new majority in the House with clear orders to end the spending binge in Washington. The American people will not accept an increase in the debt limit that is accompanied by job-crushing tax hikes and fails to dramatically cut and reform government spending. They understand that a debt limit deal that raises taxes and fails to rein in spending will hurt our economy and further impede job creation. And since January, I have been clear: the new majority in the House will stand with the people.

“The president and his party may want a debt limit increase that includes tax hikes, but such a proposal cannot pass the House. The president and his party may want a debt limit increase without spending cuts that exceed the amount of the debt limit hike, but such a proposal cannot pass the House. The president and his party may want a debt limit increase without budget reforms that will restrict Washington’s ability to spend in the future, but such a proposal cannot pass the House.

“These are the realities of the situation. If the president and his allies want the debt limit increased, it is only going to happen via a measure that meets these tests. If the president puts forth such a proposal, he has my word that the House will act on it. But a measure that fails to meet these tests cannot pass the House. If the president wants this done, he must lead. We have an extraordinary opportunity to do something big for our economy and our country. With presidential leadership, we can seize this moment and deliver something important for the people we serve.”

