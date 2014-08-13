The Founder Of LinkedIn Is Giving Away Some Of His Best Management Advice For Free -- Here's How To Get It

Max Morse/Getty LinkedIn CEO Reid Hoffman

LinkedIn’s billionaire founder Reid Hoffman and fellow entrepreneurs Ben Casnocha and Chris Yeh recently published “The Alliance: Managing Talent in the Networked Age.”

The book pinpoints a major workplace issue — a growing lack of trust between employers and employees — and focuses on helping managers understand how to attract and retain the best teams through creating alliances.

Today, Hoffman, Casnocha, and Yeh are offering some of the book’s brilliant management advice for free, through the “Management 2.0 Toolkit” on BitTorrent.

The bundle comes with an executive summary of “The Alliance” detailing its main points, as well as an excerpt from the book, and a video of Hoffman and Casnocha discussing its ideas with current LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner.

In addition, you’ll also get the executive summary of Hoffman and Casnocha’s other best-seller, “The Start-Up Of You,” and Hoffman’s presentation about the three secrets of highly successful graduates.

You can download the complete bundle here.

