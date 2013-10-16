Billionaire Reid Hoffman Reveals LinkedIn's 2004 Pitch Deck Along With Invaluable Startup Advice

Bloomberg TV Reid Hoffman, executive chairman, cofounder LinkedIn

Reid Hoffman and LinkedIn recently published their

Series B pitch deck from 2004.

It’s from early in the company’s history, before it was generating any revenue.

Now, LinkedIn is a publicly traded company that’s worth billions.

The deck is full of invaluable advice and commentary from Hoffman, who reveals exactly how today’s entrepreneurs should be pitching investors and what the investing climate was like when LinkedIn was still getting off the ground.

We pulled together the slides and some of Hoffman’s best words of wisdom explaining the pitch deck.

