LinkedIn's billionaire founder Reid Hoffman shares the best networking advice from his new book

Since LinkedIn launched in 2003, its cofounder and chairman Reid Hoffman has watched the professional networking site grow to 300 million users around the world.

It’s safe to call him an expert in the career-advancing power of networking.

In his latest book “The Alliance: Managing Talent in the Networked Age,” cowritten with entrepreneurs Ben Casnocha and Chris Yeh, Hoffman explains the benefits of having employees who are active networkers both internally and externally.

Hoffman and Casnocha created a new presentation detailing their thoughts on “network intelligence,” which they have allowed us to share here.

