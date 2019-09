Prior to Facebook’s IPO, Reid Hoffman is going to sell a minority of his stock as part of a “diversification” strategy he tells Bloomberg News.



The LinkedIn chairman was a seed investor in Facebook, and Bloomberg via Who OWNS Facebook, says he owns 0.5% of the company.

He says he’s “holding onto the majority of my stock.”

