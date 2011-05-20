Reid Hoffman Is Now Worth $1.8 Billion

LinkedIn is currently trading at a stock price of $92, which makes its founder, Reid Hoffman, worth about $1.8 billion.
In a distant second (excluding investors), CEO Jeffrey Weiner is worth $213 million, Mashable estimates, according to a SEC filing that outlines how each executive/major stockholder is being compensated.
For more on who’s worth what, head over to Mashable >>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.