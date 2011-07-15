Reid: Cantor Should Be Kicked Out Of Debt Talks

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) called for House Majority Leader Eric Cantor’s ouster from the debt ceiling and deficit reduction negotiations.



Calling the Virginia congressman’s behaviour “childish,” Reid said Cantor should not have a part in the talks.

“House Majority Leader Eric Cantor has shown he shouldn’t be at the table and Republicans agree he shouldn’t be at the table,” he said from the Senate floor.

Last night Cantor publicly accused President Barack Obama of “angrily” and “abruptly” quitting the talks, saying all progress on the negotiations has been “erased.”

The charge was disputed by Democratic aides, who said Cantor rudely interrupted Obama, before being “put in his place” by the President.

Cantor represents the conservative wing of the Republican caucus and his influence over the talks has been increasing over the past week. It is doubtful a significant bloc of House Republicans would accept any deal without his approval.

Talks will resume at the White House today at 4:15 p.m.

